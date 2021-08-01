Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.89. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

