FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950,358. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 4.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

