FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950,358. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 4.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.