Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,228 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $291.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $213.42 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

