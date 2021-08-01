Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 639 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.