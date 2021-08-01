Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.70 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

