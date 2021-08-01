Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

SNPS stock opened at $287.99 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

