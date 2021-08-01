Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,928 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

IEFA opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81.

