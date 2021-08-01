FY2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

