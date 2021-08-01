FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.26 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

