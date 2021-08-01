FY2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
