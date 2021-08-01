FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $4,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

