FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

PBYI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

