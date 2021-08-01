G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

