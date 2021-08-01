Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,310. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71.
