Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,310. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

