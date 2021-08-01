Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Galileo Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Galileo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLEO. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

