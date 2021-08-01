Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Garrett Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 420,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,929. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

