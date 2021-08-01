Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Garrett Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
GTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 420,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,929. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.24.
Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.
