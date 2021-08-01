GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

