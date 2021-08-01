Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $222.78 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $222.78 million and $9.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00786367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 223,695,180 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

