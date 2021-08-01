Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.30. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.