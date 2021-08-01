Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

