Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

