Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

