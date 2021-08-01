Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

