Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Okta by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $247.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

