Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

