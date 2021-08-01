Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

