Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of vTv Therapeutics worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.84. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.