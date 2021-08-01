Geode Capital Management LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.81. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

