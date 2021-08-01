Geode Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

