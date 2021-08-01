Geode Capital Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Eyenovia worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.23 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

