Geode Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

ALRN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

