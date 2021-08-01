Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anixa Biosciences were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

