Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,496 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.68 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

