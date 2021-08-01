Gil C. Tily Sells 15,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

