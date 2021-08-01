Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glanbia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

