Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLNCY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 308,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

