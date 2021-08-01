Glitch (GLCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.92 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and $3.92 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.99 or 1.00175249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00835725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,228,945 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

