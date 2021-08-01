Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY21 guidance at $7.87 to $8.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

