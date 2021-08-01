Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.40.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.