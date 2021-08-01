Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of GPH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.40.
About Global Ports
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.