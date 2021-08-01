Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,511 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

