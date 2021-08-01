Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 78.0% in July

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

