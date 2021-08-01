Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.58% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

