Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $221.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of GLOB opened at $239.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

