Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,654 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. 9,940,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,647,129. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.