Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 257 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $91,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $142.23. 14,394,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

