Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

