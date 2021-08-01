Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.75. 5,834,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.