Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 20,684 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 9,619,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

