GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLGDF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 40,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. GoGold Resources has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.95.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.