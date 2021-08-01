Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ (NASDAQ:GPCOU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GPCOU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units alerts:

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.